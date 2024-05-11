Wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson doubles in size

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service A BC Conservation Officer Service truck, with the Parker Lake wildfire and Northern Lights, Friday night.

The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of Fort Nelson and surrounding properties Friday evening continues to grow, with the BC Wildfire Service's latest size estimate more than doubling Friday night's.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nations issued a widespread evacuation order for the area, due to the encroaching Parker Lake wildfire.

The Parker Lake wildfire, burning about 12 kilometres west of the community, was estimated at 800 hectares in size Friday night, but Saturday morning, the BC Wildfire Service says it's grown to 1,696 hectares.

Friday night, the BC Wildfire Service said the fire was exhibiting “extreme fire behaviour,” burning at Rank 4 and 5.

“Local conditions are challenging suppression efforts and objectives on site are being reassessed,” the BC Wildfire Service said Friday night.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

The more than 3,300 residents of Fort Nelson, along with others in the area, were ordered to evacuate south along the Alaska Highway to Fort St. John. Free fuel is being offered to evacuees at the Buckinghorse River Lodge, with proof of Fort Nelson residency.

On Thursday, the provincial government warned of a weather system moving though B.C.'s north that was causing wildfire concerns. The BC Wildfire Service preemptively sent additional resources to the north last week, including helicopters, air tankers, and ground crews.

It's not clear Saturday morning if any structures have been impacted by the fast-growing fire.