Mayor says wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson started by fallen power line

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Parker Lake wildfire, officially is seen through an aircraft window as it burns near Fort Nelson Friday.

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

The mayor of a northeastern British Columbia municipality says a tree blown down by strong winds fell onto a power line and started the fast-growing wildfire that forced the evacuation of thousands of community members.

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Mayor Rob Fraser says most of the 3,500 residents in and around Fort Nelson, B.C., have been evacuated since the Parker Lake fire broke out on Friday, but police are knocking on doors to ensure everyone got out.

The Parker Lake blaze has reached almost 17 square kilometres in size, more than doubling the eight square kilometres reported late Friday, and BC Wildfire Service maps show the fire burning just a few kilometres west of Fort Nelson's city limits.

Evacuations for the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nations were issued late Friday after the fire grew from an initial reported size of half a square kilometre at 5:25 p.m. to four square kilometres by 6:30 p.m., then continued to grow exponentially since.

Residents were initially told to flee to Fort St. John some 380 kilometres to the southeast on Friday, and the municipality's update said those with the means to travel further are urged to go another 440 kilometres south to Prince George, B.C., where a reception centre has been opened.

Fraser says the fire's pace has since slowed, with winds calming significantly and reducing the blaze's rate of spread.

Environment Canada says winds around Fort Nelson have dropped to about 5 kilometres an hour after reaching as high as 59 kilometres an hour on Wednesday.

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

The wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate from a northeast British Columbia town doubled in size early Saturday and is now burning merely a few kilometres west of the city limits.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Parker Lake fire near Fort Nelson reached almost 17 square kilometres in size overnight, up from the eight square kilometres reported late Friday.

It also knocked out 911 service and disrupted telecommunications in Yukon and Northern B.C., with officials in the territory asking Whitehorse residents needing help to go directly to the local RCMP detachment, fire halls or ambulances stationed throughout the city.

An update from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says the fire situation "remains volatile and fast-moving." Officials urged any remaining residents of Fort Nelson to evacuate, noting one remaining 44-seat bus is still receiving passengers who have no other means of leaving.

The Parker Lake wildfire has forced the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nations to order evacuations in the area, with the region's roughly 3,000 residents told to flee to Fort St. John some 380 kilometres to the southeast on Friday.

The municipality's update said those with the means to travel further are urged to go another 440 kilometres south to Prince George, B.C., where a reception centre has been opened for people fleeing Fort Nelson.

Environment Canada said smoke from the blaze has pushed across northeastern B.C. and into parts of Alberta. Edmonton is under an air quality advisory, with hazard levels rated at 10-plus — or "very high risk" — forecast throughout the day.

Meteorologist Heather Rombough said most of the smoke blanketing the city is from the B.C. wildfire, and residents should stay indoors or at least avoid strenuous activity outside until air quality improves.

The Parker Lake blaze was discovered Friday with an initial reported size of half a square kilometre at 5:25 p.m. But the wildfire grew quickly to four square kilometres by 6:30 p.m. and has continued to grow exponentially since.

Fort Nelson is located in the far northeastern corner of B.C. about 1,600 kilometres from Vancouver.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is suspected to be caused by human activity, adding the fire was "highly visible" from Fort Nelson.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality originally estimated the fire to be burning about 12 kilometres west of Fort Nelson, but BC Wildfire Service maps show the blaze's coverage has reached about 6 kilometres west of city limits.

The regional municipality says evacuees travelling south are eligible for free fuel at Buckinghorse River Lodge, 176 kilometres south of the town on the Alaska Highway, with proof of Fort Nelson residency.

Environment Canada is not forecasting rain in the area until Wednesday evening and is predicting only a 60- per-cent chance of showers for that night and Thursday.

"It doesn't look like there's going to be much precipitation through that area for the next couple of days at least, unfortunately," Rombough said. "By early next week there might be a little bit, but really nothing significant."

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service A BC Conservation Officer Service truck, with the Parker Lake wildfire and Northern Lights.

ORIGINAL: 9:20 p.m.

The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of Fort Nelson and surrounding properties Friday evening continues to grow, with the BC Wildfire Service's latest size estimate more than doubling Friday night's.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nations issued a widespread evacuation order for the area, due to the encroaching Parker Lake wildfire.

The Parker Lake wildfire, burning about 12 kilometres west of the community, was estimated at 800 hectares in size Friday night, but Saturday morning, the BC Wildfire Service says it's grown to 1,696 hectares.

Friday night, the BC Wildfire Service said the fire was exhibiting “extreme fire behaviour,” burning at Rank 4 and 5.

“Local conditions are challenging suppression efforts and objectives on site are being reassessed,” the BC Wildfire Service said Friday night.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

The more than 3,300 residents of Fort Nelson, along with others in the area, were ordered to evacuate south along the Alaska Highway to Fort St. John. Free fuel is being offered to evacuees at the Buckinghorse River Lodge, with proof of Fort Nelson residency.

On Thursday, the provincial government warned of a weather system moving though B.C.'s north that was causing wildfire concerns. The BC Wildfire Service preemptively sent additional resources to the north last week, including helicopters, air tankers, and ground crews.

It's not clear Saturday morning if any structures have been impacted by the fast-growing fire.