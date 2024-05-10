Daily temperature records in multiple municipalities broken with warm weather across the province

Photo: File photo

It was a hot one on Friday for early May.

With much of B.C. experiencing warmer spring weather than usual, many municipalities saw record high temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, some preliminary data has come out for five areas cracking the charts.

Penticton was almost a degree above their last record from a century ago, setting a preliminary new record of 29.7C, passing their old record of 28.9 set in 1924.

The hottest area record of the day was in Princeton, setting a preliminary new record of 30.0 C, beating out the old record of 28.3C set in 1949.

Dawson Creek has set a preliminary new record of 25.2 C, just barely beating their old record of 25.0 C set in 1969.

Lytton has set a preliminary new record of 33.9 C, crossing past their old record of 33.2 C set in 2019.

Another area that just bumped about their old record is Merritt, with a preliminary new record of 29.0C, beating out the old record of 28.8C set in 2013.

People are reminded to be cautious of their activities by the BC Wildfire Service, as above-seasonal temperatures, which are forecast to persist over the weekend, have made conditions unseasonably dry and more typical of those observed in the late summer.