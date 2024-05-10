Wildfire evacuations ordered for Fort Nelson and surrounding area

Photo: CTV News Vancouver//X

UPDATE: 8:05 p.m.

A large Evacuation Order has been issued by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) and Fort Nelson First Nations on Friday evening due to the wildfire burning west of the community.

They have ordered for all properties with the Town of Fort Nelson, the surrounding community and Fort Nelson First Nations to evacuate as of around 7:15 p.m.

The wildfire, which is approximately 12 km west, is said to be posing an immediate threat to life, health and property.

Residents are advised to evacuate the area immediately and begin driving south towards Fort St. John.

"If you have a recreational vehicle, or your own vehicle, fuel stations are being planned along the route south. If you know of and have the ability to take additional passengers who may need assistance or transportation, please consider doing so," NRRM said in their post.

Residents should immediately:

Proceed immediately to Alaska Highway (Hwy 97) and head south.

If you need assistance with transportation from the area, call 250-774-6122

Close and lock all windows and doors. Shut off gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Gather your family. Take pets in pet kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys and grab-and-go bag) only if they are immediately available.

Do not use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

ssist your local Emergency Support Services Team by self-registering now on the Evacuee Registration and Assistance website at www.ess.gov.bc.ca

Updates on Emergency Reception Centre locations in Fort St. John and locations beyond will be provided when available.

Inquiries can be directed to the public information line at 250-775-6121.

Fort Nelson and the Fort Nelson Indian Reserve have a combined population of about 3,000.

The fire was detected this afternoon and BCWS said is is now estimated at 800 hectares in size and classified as out of control.

ORIGINAL: 7:15 p.m.

A fast growing wildfire approximately 12 kilometres southeast of the Highway 77 junction is forcing evacuations near Fort Nelson on Friday evening.

BC Wildfire Service said the tactical evacuation of "multiple neighbourhoods" is underway, as an out-of-control wildfire threatens the town in the province's northeast.

The fire was detected this afternoon and BCWS said it is suspected to be human-caused, estimated at 400 hectares in size and classified as out of control.

"The wildfire is highly visible from Highway 97 and the townsite of Fort Nelson and is currently impacting the highway," they added in their update.

BC Wildfire Service is responding with ground crews and aviation support, with nine helicopters currently bucketing on sight and air tanker support.

Members of the Fort Nelson Fire Department and RCMP are also responding, and tactical evacuations of multiple neighbourhoods are currently underway."

Highway 97 north of Fort Nelson is closed.

BCWS said information on Highway 97 closures can be requested at 250-774-6956 and information on Highway 77 closures can be found on DriveBC.