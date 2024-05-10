Is your sports memorabilia in Coquitlam storage? Better check your locker

Photo: Coquitlam RCMP Framed NHL hockey photos and jerseys.

A series of thefts from storage lockers in southern Coquitlam has turned up more than $50,000 worth of stolen sports memorabilia.

Mounties are now looking for their rightful owners.

Today, May 10, the RCMP detachment said its Strike Force unit has been looking into the recent storage break-ins around Fawcett Road and United Boulevard.

On Sunday, May 5, police found more than $50,000 in sports goods linked to one theft report; other files remain under investigation.

Among the items recovered include a signed Magic Johnson basketball jersey and an autographed Wayne Gretzky jersey.

“Since the storage lockers are infrequently visited by their owners, an exact timeline of the offences is unknown,” said Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Alexa Hodgins, in a news release.

“Police believe that there could be more victims who are unaware that their items have been stolen and are encouraging the public to check their storage units.”

Hodgins also encouraged residents to itemize the goods in their storage lockers and to report any suspicious activity.