B.C. man pleads not guilty in courthouse prosecutor attack

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth A B.C. Crown prosecutor was attacked in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Feb. 2.

The man alleged to have attacked a Crown prosecutor near a Vancouver courthouse has pleaded not guilty and goes on trial in late May.

The prosecutor was attacked Feb. 2 as she walked with a security officer to Vancouver’s provincial courthouse at 222 Main St.

The attack occurred about 9 a.m. with witnesses at the scene saying there was another related attack nearby.

The prosecutor was taken to hospital.

Kenyon Thomas Lavallee, 27, was charged with assault causing bodily harm in the case of the prosecutor and assault in the case of a second woman less than a block away.

For the same day, Lavallee is charged with having an air gun, a weapon considered dangerous to the public peace. Also for Feb. 2, Lavallee is charged with assaulting an on-duty peace officer.

Lavallee also faces charges that he allegedly improperly used a fire alarm twice at a Tim Hortons on Terminal Avenue on Oct, 16, 2023.

Lavallee remains in custody. He has yet to have a bail hearing although that could happen May 21 when he appears by video.

The attack scene

With the attack scenes less than a block apart, ambulance crews could be seen assisting both victims. VPD officers and members of the BC Sheriff Service also responded.

The prosecutor lay crumpled under a blanket on the pavement outside 145 East Cordova as people gave her first aid while awaiting paramedics. Several lightly bloodied towels could be seen.

Glacier Media has opted not to publish the victims’ names given the nature of their work and location.

The attack prompted a review of security for both lawyers and the general public at the courthouse and prompted a visit from Attorney General Niki Sharma.