Wildfire conditions expected to increase in B.C.'s northeast

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

With hot temperatures expected to increase the risk of wildfire danger in some areas of the province this weekend, the BC Wildfire Service is sending reinforcements to the northeast corner of B.C.

While temperatures in B.C.'s Southern Interior are forecast to reach the 30s this weekend, fire crews are heading to the Fort Nelson area in preparation for a challenging few days in the province's north.

“We're paying particular attention to the northeast of our province,” said Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston during Thursday morning's press conference.

“Weather models show a dry, cold front sweeping across the far northern reaches of British Columbia sometime Friday evening. This could lead to particularly blustery conditions in the Fort Nelson area.

“We've dispatched an incident management team ... to establish a command centre in the region and we're preparing air and ground resources. Helicopters, air tankers, unit crews and initial attack crews are being brought in early to add to existing regional resources.”

The Prince George Fire Centre, which covers the northeast section of B.C., has been hardest hit by wildfires so far this year, with dozens of fires having already burned.

Ralston is encouraging residents in the area to stay tuned to their local government's emergency communications over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Province-wide, Ralston said “it's likely to be another challenging wildfire season.”

After most of the province experienced extreme drought last summer, and record-breaking wildfire conditions, low winter precipitation once again resulted in smaller snowpacks across the province. Currently, the average snowpack in the province is 66% of normal.

“Depending on how the snowpack continues to melt, in addition to spring and summer precipitation, there is an increased potential for drought this summer,” said Minister of Land, Water, and Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen.

With less snow to melt in the hills, forests can dry out quicker, increasing the risk of wildfires, and the risk of those fires growing rapidly and burning more intensely.

In recent years, the BC Wildfire Service has moved to a more year-round organization, with operations continuing through the winter months. BC Wildfire Service director Cliff Chapman said over this past winter, they significantly increased the amount of prescribed and cultural burns across the province, to help reduce the risk of fires during the hot summer months.

“It's an effective tool to try and mitigate some of the risks as we enter into what we're experiencing now, which is again early hot and dry weather in anticipation that we may not get the rains that we need in May and June to knock down the intense fire season that might come in July and August, and even sooner,” Chapman said.

He added that they've focused on training BC wildfire staff through the winter months, while adding to their aviation and heavy equipment fleet.

When asked about whether an early campfire ban could be coming, Chapman said they're not yet seeing the conditions that would warrant that, “although we're going to continue to monitor that daily.”

He added that they've seen a significant decline in wildfires that have been started by campfires in recent years.

“There is an extreme caution being applied by the public,” Chapman said. “We really encourage the public to continue to do that so that we don't have to put that prohibition in, early in May.”

ORIGINAL: 8:55 a.m.

The province is holding an update Thursday morning to discuss preparing for the approaching wildfire season.

Beginning at 9 a.m., experts from the BC Wildfire Service and the River Forecast Centre, along with ministers Bowinn Ma, Bruce Ralston and Nathan Cullen, will provide an update about “seasonal hazards.”

With temperatures in the Interior forecast to hit highs in the 30s this weekend, wildfire risk is expected to begin increasing. There are currently two small wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre, but both are considered under control.