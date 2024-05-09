Province holding press conference about preparing for fire season

The province is holding an update Thursday morning to discuss preparing for the approaching wildfire season.

Beginning at 9 a.m., experts from the BC Wildfire Service and the River Forecast Centre, along with ministers Bowinn Ma, Bruce Ralston and Nathan Cullen, will provide an update about “seasonal hazards.”

With temperatures in the Interior forecast to hit highs in the 30s this weekend, wildfire risk is expected to begin increasing. There are currently two small wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre, but both are considered under control.