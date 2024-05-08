B.C. government networks hit by 'sophisticated cybersecurity incidents': Eby

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby listens during an announcement in Delta, B.C., on Monday, March 18, 2024. British Columbia's premier says the province has identified "sophisticated cybersecurity incidents involving government networks." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia's premier says the province has identified "sophisticated cybersecurity incidents" involving government networks.

David Eby says the provincial government is working with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and other agencies to determine the extent of the incidents, but there is no evidence at this time that sensitive information has been compromised.

Eby says in a statement issued late Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing and more work needs to be done to determine what information could have been accessed.

He says the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner has been informed of the incidents.

Eby says the government will be as transparent as it can "without compromising the investigation," and will provide public updates.

In other incidents in recent weeks, hackers targeting B.C. libraries tried to extort payment not to release information about users, while retailer London Drugs was forced to shut its stores for more than a week to deal with a cybersecurity breach.