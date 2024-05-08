B.C. seeks to seize Richmond townhouse, alleges links to drug trafficking, money laundering

Photo: Google Maps screenshot. Provincial authorities are seeking forfeiture of a townhouse at 8399 Jones Rd. in Richmond.

Provincial authorities have applied for the forfeiture of a Richmond townhouse, claiming it was acquired as a result of unlawful activity.

In a lawsuit filed at the B.C. Supreme Court on May 6, Yanqui Huang is alleged to have acquired the property at #15-8399 Jones Rd., either directly or indirectly as a result of unlawful activity and the property was used to engage in unlawful activity.

The alleged unlawful activity as listed in the lawsuit filed by the director of civil forfeiture includes producing and trafficking in controlled substances, possessing and selling cannabis, laundering proceeds of crime and failing to declare taxable income.

"Unless and until the Jones Road Property is forfeit to government, Yanqui Huang and other persons are likely to use the Jones Road Property to engage in unlawful activity," reads the lawsuit.

Under the Civil Forfeiture Act of B.C., the director of civil forfeiture is allowed to commence legal proceedings against properties linked to unlawful activity even if the defendant was acquitted, not charged or if their charges were stayed.

"To succeed in a forfeiture claim the director does not need to prove that you were convicted of a crime," reads the provincial government's website.

"The director must establish that the property in question is either proceeds or an instrument of unlawful activity, and will use the evidence gathered by the police in making its case."

The lawsuit also lists Chartell Properties Ltd., which holds two mortgages on the property, and its director Jefferson Wu, as well as an individual named Chung Yiu Wan as co-defendants.

It is alleged that Chartell and Wu's business practice involves "lending funds to persons engaged in or associated with unlawful activity" including Huang.

The lawsuit claims Chartell acquired the mortgages as consideration for loans made to Huang, while Wan acquired a mortgage and assignment of rents as consideration for a loan or loans made to Huang.

Chartell, Wu and Wan are alleged to have aided or abetted Huang in committing the unlawful activity listed in the lawsuit.

The authorities are seeking the forfeiture of the Jones Road property, mortgages held by Chartell and Wan, the assignment of rents to Wan and related proceeds on the basis that they were the "instruments and proceeds of unlawful activity."

A search of the provincial court and B.C. Supreme Court's databases did not yield criminal files against Huang. The Richmond News has reached out to the BC Prosecution Service for more information.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.