Avalanche Canada warns of high avalanche danger as temperatures rise through weekend

Photo: Avalanche Canada Loose wet avalanches are common during periods of hot weather.

Avalanche Canada is asking diehard backcountry skiers and boarders who have yet to give up on the season to instead break out their bikes this weekend, due to the high risk of avalanches.

In a recent update, Avalanche Canada says the mountains across much of the Southern Interior are entering a period of “all melt, no freeze,” with high temperatures expected throughout the region.

“The first major heat wave is here. Warm temps, strong sunshine, and high freezing levels will trigger a widespread avalanche cycle,” Avalanche Canada says.

“Temps will not drop overnight, increasing the likelihood of major, full-depth avalanches with each hot day. Avoid all avalanche terrain.”

While Avalanche Canada has stopped producing avalanche forecasts for most of the province due to the end of the winter season, high to extreme dangers ratings have been posted for areas along the B.C.-Alberta border, near Banff and Kananaskis Country, while warnings have also been posted for the Rogers Pass area.

With hot temperatures expected throughout the Interior, similar avalanche conditions will likely be seen throughout B.C.'s mountains.

“As freezing levels spike over the weekend, so will the avalanche hazard as we enter a period of all melt, no freeze,” Avalanche Canada says. “Large avalanches may run into below treeline terrain. Time to break out the bikes and avoid all avalanche terrain.”

Hot temperatures are expected to breakdown whats left of the snowpack, leading to widespread loose, wet avalanches and larger slab avalanches.

“The deep persistent layers that were dormant with the recent cool temperatures are expected to 'wake up' with the first major warm up and solar input. Avalanches may run to the valley bottoms,” Avalanche Canada says.

“Expect a natural avalanche cycle on the prominent Feb. 3 mid-pack crust on all aspects and all elevations that still hold snow. Avalanches may step-down to ground and shed the entire winter's snowpack.”

Large cornices are also expected to fail due to warming temperatures.