Highways and local roads being repaved across much of Southern Interior

Photo: Contributed
Nearly 500 kilometres of Southern Interior roadways will be worked on throughout the coming summer months.
In a press release Wednesday, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced that more than $122 million will be invested into resurfacing highways and local roads in the Southern Interior.
This includes $8.9 million for the repaving of 33 kilometres of Highway 97 north of Oliver, from Tuc el Nuit Road, through Okanagan Falls, to White Lake Road. The work is expected to be completed by October.
Other Southern Interior projects include:
- Highway 3 Cranbrook arterial and area side roads (25.5 kilometres)
- conventional resurfacing
- Highway 1 Revelstoke to four-lane (15.2 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing
- Highway 93 Roosville to Junction of Highway 3 (37 kilometres)
- Seal coat
- Highway 3B Trail area (14 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing
- Highway 22 Trail to Castlegar (20 kilometres)
- Hot in-place recycling
- Highway 31A New Denver to Fish Lake (13 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing
- Highway 6 Nakusp to Burton (36 kilometres)
- Hot in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing
- Highway 33 Beaverdell to Carmi (9 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing
- Slocan Valley side roads (17 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing
- Highway 97 Swan Lake to Hanna Road intermittent (52 kilometres
- Hot in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing
- Highway 3 Riverside Campground to Keremeos (16 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing
- Highway 1 Hoffman's Bluff to Little River intermittent (17 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing
- Cherryville area side roads (25 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing
- Highway 97C Elkhart Brake Check to John's Creek (23 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing
- Highway 1 Valleyview to Orchards Walk and Barriere area side roads (40 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing
- Highway 97 Lynes Pit to Cody intermittent and Quesnel area side roads (67 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing
- Highway 26 Forest service road (FSR) 500 to Wingdam (21 kilometres)
- Conventional resurfacing