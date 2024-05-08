Highways and local roads being repaved across much of Southern Interior

Photo: Contributed

Nearly 500 kilometres of Southern Interior roadways will be worked on throughout the coming summer months.

In a press release Wednesday, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced that more than $122 million will be invested into resurfacing highways and local roads in the Southern Interior.

This includes $8.9 million for the repaving of 33 kilometres of Highway 97 north of Oliver, from Tuc el Nuit Road, through Okanagan Falls, to White Lake Road. The work is expected to be completed by October.

Other Southern Interior projects include: