May is BC Highway Patrol’s motorcycle safety campaign month

Photo: BC Highway Patrol

As summer approaches, the BC Highway Patrol is gearing up for its annual motorcycle safety campaign, aiming to curb collisions and fatalities on the highways.

As motorcycles hit the roads in greater numbers, authorities are doubling down on efforts to ensure safe riding practices.

The BC Highway Patrol reports an average of 2,400 collisions involving motorcycles each year.

Patrol officers will be out in full force during the campaign running from May 17 to May 21 to encourage safe driving.

To promote safer riding habits, the BC Highway Patrol offers key tips:

Practice riding before leaving on longer trips, especially if your bike has been stowed away for the winter.

Take regular breaks.

Exercise caution at intersections by slowing down and scanning your surroundings.

Opt for visible clothing when riding in dark conditions.

"Let’s ride to stay alive and to arrive safely at our long weekend destinations," said Cpl. Melissa Jongema with BC Highway Patrol.