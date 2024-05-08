Cariboo Regional District employees going to picket line over wage increases

Photo: Cariboo Regional District

Building inspections, bylaw enforcement and planning services in the Cariboo Regional District are several of the departments the district says will be impacted by strike action taken by its own unionized workers.

In a news release, the CRD said after being served with a 72-hour notice from the BC General and Service Employees Union — which represents its unionized employees — it has initiated a last offer vote as permitted under the BC Labour Relations Code.

“A last offer vote permits the CRD’s unionized employees with a fair opportunity to directly vote on the CRD’s most recent offer to BCGEU’s bargaining committee,” the CRD said.

The CRD said the final issue of contention has been wage increases, which it says has stalled negotiations. It said strike action is continuing to move forward despite adjusting its offers at the negotiating table.

The CRD said it believes its current offer at the table is fair.

“We are committed to the Collective Bargaining process and reaching a fair agreement, and are empowering our employees to consider our latest offer,” said CRD CAO Murray Daly.

“The deal on the table represents a fair commitment to address concerns about the cost of living while still providing certainty to our taxpayers — which include our employees — about the costs of CRD services.”

The CRD said strike action won’t affect the operations of it fire departments, water and sewer systems, or landfills and transfer stations. The regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre will also function in the event of a emergency.

Libraries will be closed on May 9 as strike actions begins before resuming regular hours.

“Unionized employees who leave their designated workplaces after 9:53 a.m. on Thursday may not cross BCGEU’s picket lines, which could impact service delivery for specific departments, particularly building inspection, bylaw enforcement and planning service,” the CRD said.

The CRD said it would make more information about service delivery impacts, the results of the last offer vote ad the strike will be made available at a later time.