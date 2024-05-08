Safety board issues message to float-plane pilots on landing-site hazards

Photo: The Canadian Press Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. A Transportation Safety Board report says a small float plane coming in near Tofino, B.C., either hit a boat wake or an object and then slammed into trees on a second landing attempt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

An investigation by the Transportation Safety Board has concluded that a small float plane coming in near Tofino, B.C., either hit a boat wake or an object before slamming into trees on a second landing attempt, killing two people aboard.

The report says the pilot and a passenger were killed, while another passenger was seriously hurt and a third sustained minor injuries in the crash last June.

The Quest Kodiak 100 float plane was destroyed by fire after the impact, but the report says no issues were found with the aircraft's equipment or maintenance.

The privately registered plane left Masset Airport on June 20, 2023, and the pilot was using instrument flight rules on the journey to Tofino.

While the report issued Wednesday says there was no weather information for the landing site, it says it's possible that wind shears and downdrafts were present in the area at the time of the crash because of the mountainous terrain.

The board issued a safety message, telling float-plane pilots to evaluate their landing sites for hazards, including water surface conditions and potential wind shears, and ensure the approach and departure paths are free of obstructions.