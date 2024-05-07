One dead in Highway 31 crash in Kootenays

Photo: Colin Dacre

A driver died on Sunday at the scene of a collision near Queens Bay, B.C.

Emergency crews responded to a single-car collision around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to Kaslo RCMP.

Two people were inside the vehicle on Highway 31 – the driver was pronounced dead on scene after lifesaving techniques were given and the passenger survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the collision is still being investigated. Media relations officer Cpl. James Grandy said RCMP offer their condolences to the families that were affected and the witnesses for their assistance