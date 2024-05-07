VicPD releases photo of cyclist who allegedly spat on motorists

Photo: VICPD The suspect is described as a 50-year-old white male with medium build and grey hair.

Victoria police are looking to identify a cyclist accused of spitting at a father and son travelling in a vehicle on Dallas Road.

Police said they received a report from a motorist on April 19 that a cyclist on a road bike on Dallas had spat at him and his father through an open passenger window while they were at a three-way intersection near Cook Street.

“The spit struck the father in the face and the cyclist continued down Cook Street and out of view of the driver,” police said.

It is unknown what provoked the assault, VicPD said.

The suspect is described as a 50-year-old white male with a medium build and grey hair.

Police have released a photo of the suspect riding a black Cervélo road bike and wearing black cycling shorts.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call E-Comm at 250-995-7654 ext. 1 or Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.