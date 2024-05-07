Province publishes interactive map of timber harvesting proposals

Photo: Woodland Equipment Inc

The public will be able to review and comment on forestry plans across B.C. through a new online service.

The Ministry of Forests announced Tuesday the public will have access to a new online portal called Forest Operations Map. The portal will allow people to comment on plans for forestry roads and cut blocks, which are spaces planned to be harvested.

“The portal will allow greater public input on forestry activities,” said the ministry. “As well as greater transparency about forestry proposals."

"Previously, the public primarily learned about proposed cut blocks and roads in the local newspaper or in-person at district forestry offices, and then submitted comments by email or regular mail."

The public will also be able to search the online portal to find the estimated time of harvests.