Police seek man who allegedly groped 80-year-old woman in Burnaby park

Photo: Burnaby RCMP. have released a police sketch in hopes of identifying a sexual assault suspect.

Police have release a sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault that allegedly involved an 80-year-old woman being groped in Burnaby's Central Park.

The incident happened on Feb. 19, 2024 at about 11 a.m., according to a Burnaby RCMP news release Monday.

"The female victim, who is in her 80s, was walking through a trail when she was approached by an unknown man. The suspect groped the victim and attempted to kiss her," stated the release.

The victim was not injured, according to police, and no similar incidents have been reported.

Burnaby RCMP, which has not been able to identify the suspect, released a police sketch Monday in the hopes of generating a lead.

The man is described as 40 to 45 years old, with short, thick, black hair, medium skin tone, a groomed beard one to two inches long and a "Middle Eastern accent," according to police.

On the day of the incident, he was wearing a grey nylon jacket, black pants and black shoes

"Please reach out to our investigators if you can help identity the suspect," spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file number 2024-5930.