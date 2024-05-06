More snow expected on Coquihalla, Highway 3 mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC webcam Fresh snow fell Monday morning through Kootenay pass on Highway 3.

More spring snow is forecast for mountain passes in the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada has issued alerts for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3, Hope to Princeton over Allison Pass and from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

A special weather statement says there is potential for flurries over high elevation passes.

“A Pacific frontal system will move across BC today. Meanwhile, snow levels will remain at or below mountain pass levels in southern BC today. Snowfall accumulations are possible but will vary depending on the location,” notes Environment Canada.

Some snow has already fallen today through Kootenay Pass and near Zopkios on the Coquihalla.

While provincial legislation requires winter tires on many B.C. highways between October 1 and April 30, regular travellers over mountain passes often leave their winter tires on until the end of May.





