Princess Anne wraps up three-day royal visit to B.C. with Victoria events

Even though he was about to set off on an 18-month sailing trip, Bill Norrie dressed up in a two-piece suit on Sunday.

Standing to attention in his sailboat docked at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club along with his wife Cathy, Norrie hoped that Princess Anne — who was visiting to present prizes at the Spring Dinghies Regatta Sunday afternoon — would give him the honour of a send-off.

Norrie would get his wish.

After touring the Canadian Navy’s Osprey sail training vessel, Princess Anne and her entourage stopped for a brief chat with the couple.

Upon learning of Norrie’s plans to head off to New Zealand, the princess joked: “You’re looking too tidy for that.”

Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne’s husband, untied the boat from the dock, and the princess herself gave the 28-foot-long Pixie a push before strolling back toward land to hand out the regatta prizes.

The club’s vice-commodore, Dale Gann, said Princess Anne showed interest in the club’s youth sailing program and was knowledgeable about the local sailing conditions.

“She was very attuned to the weather and the difficult that was on the water for some of the young sailors today,” Gann said. “It’s so nice to walk and talk to her about the youth.”

Adair Nadeau, who gave the princess some flowers while she was out on the dock, was enchanted by the royal visit.

“I’ve never seen a real-life princess,” the 12-year-old said with a smile on her face.

Earlier in the day, Princess Anne honoured her late mother and saluted Canadian veterans and current Armed Forces members during separate ceremonies in Victoria.

In the morning at Government House, Princess Anne planted a red flowering current tree and unveiled a plaque honouring her late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

“We had the pleasure of going on a walk around the gardens with Princess Royal,” said Patty Grant, president of the Friends of Government House Gardens. “It was lovely. She is so personable and showed an interest in each and every one of the volunteers.”

Princess Anne was especially taken in by the woodland nature of the grounds, said Valerie Murray, Government House’s horticultural adviser.

“She was most interested in the woodlands. The camas is looking fantastic right now and we were able to talk about the unique Garry oak ecosystem,” of which the princess took photos, Murray said.

Murray said the princess was shown a new coronation pathway developed to honour her brother the King, including its design to “make it more accessible to the public and to protect the ecosystem.”

The princess also laid a wreath during a ceremony at the B.C. legislature cenotaph to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic, the largest and longest battle of the Second World War, during which Canada lost 24 warships and more than 4,300 Canadian forces and merchant marine members.

About 600 people attended the Battle of Atlantic ceremony, B.C. legislature security staff estimated.

Princess Anne’s royal visit started Friday in North Vancouver where she participated in the commissioning of HMCS Max Bernays, the first Arctic patrol vessel for Canada’s Pacific fleet.

The princess, honorary commodore-in-chief of the Pacific fleet, sailed on board HMCS Max Bernays to Esquimalt. She then visited God’s Acre veteran’s cemetery and an urban agricultural sustainable food project.

Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, said having the princess attend the Battle of the Atlantic ceremony and sail on board a patrol vessel was an honour for Canada’s navy.

“It does make it extra special for the sailors of the Canadian Pacific fleet,” he said. “She is the honorary commodore-in-chief of the Pacific fleet, and for her to have a chance to come out and meet the sailors, sail on board HMCS Max Bernays and to be here to commission [the vessel] is a big moment for us. She cares deeply about her royal duties and the sailors in the Royal Canadian Navy.”

HMCS Max Bernays is the first new ship commissioned on the West Coast for Arctic and offshore patrols based in Victoria, Topshee said.

“It’s a great new capability for Canada and it guarantees that we can ensure our Arctic sovereignty,” he said.

Princess Anne’s final visit of the day was at the Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association in Central Saanich.

Forgoing a pavilion that had been set aside for her visit, the princess watched riding demonstrations from the side of gate.

While she was there, Princess Anne, an accomplished equestrian who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, met with several horses and chatted with members of the riding association.

The princess began her return trip to London on Sunday night.

