Car smashes into Park & Tilford florist following multi-vehicle crash

Photo: . A multi-car crash in North Vancouverâ€™s Park & Tilford shopping centre resulted in one car reversing into the shop front of a local flower shop. | Linda Madi

A trail of destruction was left following a crash at Park & Tilford Saturday after one car smashed through the shop front of a boutique flower store.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday evening North Vancouver RCMP were called to a two vehicle crash at the shopping plaza, located on the 300 block of Brooksbank Ave.

One car had been sent backwards through a large window at the front of Special Moments Flowers and Gifts, tearing down the shop front. Another had crashed into the bollards at the front of the adjacent Winners store.

No drivers or onlookers were injured in the crash. A female driver is being investigated for drink driving.

Maeve O’Brian, a staff member at the neighbouring JJ Bean cafe, said startled onlookers had rushed to help.

Working behind the counter, O’Brian hadn’t witnessed the crash but was made aware of the incident when a cement flower pot came flying through the cafe’s front door, shattering it to pieces.

“There were quite a few people in the cafe, maybe 15 people, and a few people on the side patio opposite the flower shop,” she said.

“Everybody got up really quickly and went running out to make sure nobody was hurt, and to see what all the commotion was because it had been a super loud noise,” she said.

“It was really crazy, I’m just glad everybody is okay.”

By Sunday morning most of the debris had been cleared, and both the flower shop front and the front door to JJ Bean had been boarded up, said O'Brian.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks of getting behind the wheel inebriated, said Cpl. Brett Urano, Division Media Relations Officer.

“North Van RCMP would like to remind the public to always plan safe ride home if you plan on drinking,” he said.

“This crash had multiple bystanders in the area that could have been injured, and this collision could have had tragic consequences. We are fortunate there was only property damage.”

Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

[email protected]



twitter.com/MinaKerrLazenby