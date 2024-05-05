236685
BC  

Police seek owner of gun found along Prince George road

If you're missing a firearm in a camouflage fabric case, the Prince George RCMP would like to hear from you.

The weapon was found April 9 near the John Hart Highway and Noranda Road East. It was discovered at the side of the road along with different types of ammunition.

"Police recovered the firearm and the ammunition and will keep it at the Prince George RCMP Detachment while we attempt to locate the owner," stated media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in a press release.

Anyone who thinks the gun might be theirs is asked to bring proof of ownership, including its serial number and any other identifying features, to the Prince George RCMP Detachment, quoting file number 2024-11105.

