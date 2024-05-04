Navy opens ships to public in North Vancouver

Photo: Jane Seyd / North Shore News Fleet Week takes place at the Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver this weekend.

Ahoy sailors!

The Royal Canadian Navy will be making a splash in North Vancouver this weekend as “fleet week” rolls out the red carpet to the public May 3-5 at Burrard Dry Dock Pier.

The weekend started with a regal touch, as Princess Anne commissioned a new Harry DeWolf class Arctic and offshore patrol vessel, the HMCS Max Bernays on Friday. But there's plenty more for the public to see and do.

Fleet Week takes place at the Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver this weekend. Jane Seyd / North Shore News

Navy vessels open to public

In North Vancouver, the public will have chance to get up close to the Navy with tours of a Halifax-class patrol frigate HMCS Vancouver, Kingston-class maritime coastal defence vessels and Orca-class training vessels running from from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 4; and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at Burrard Dry Dock.

To tour one of the ships, you must be able to climb stairs and ladders, stand for periods of time and be aware the ships may contain tripping hazards. Register in advance for the tours on the Navy's fleet week website for Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday’s events will also include a commemoration ceremony marking lives lost during the Battle of the Atlantic during the Second World War at the Sailor’s Point Memorial in Waterfront Park in North Vancouver from 11 a.m. to noon. The event will include members of the Royal Canadian Navy, naval veterans, and members of the sea cadets and the Navy League.

The Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Armed Forces will also have a variety of activities on the pier throughout the weekend, including a chance to gear up in naval firefighting equipment and breathing apparatus, to take part in a damage control simulation or see if you can pass the Canadian Armed Forces fitness test, which include components like sandbag lifts.