The most expensive house on the market in Canada drops $10M from its original price

Photo: REW.ca According to BC Assessment's 2024 report, this home at 4848 Belmont Ave is the home with the sixth-highest value in Vancouver.

A house in Vancouver is currently the most expensive single-family house on Canada's real estate market.

That's still true, even though $10 million has been knocked off its original asking price.

The home at 4838 Belmont Ave is currently on the market for $49.8 million; up until recently, listings for the home were asking $55.8 million. And last year it was listed for $59.8 million.

Then and now the home on 'Billionaires Row' is the most expensive house on the Canadian market, though the second place home on the list is a lot closer now (only $50,000 separates the two).

The house was built in 2019; REW's records state the property, which is .856 acres, hasn't sold since 2018, when it sold for $17 million. Prior to that, it sold in 2000 for $2.67 million.

Photos and video haven't been published of the interior of the house, but the listing states it has 12,000 sq ft. of living space with Italian marble floors, a wok kitchen, wet bar, gym, and pool. There are also five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

It also has its own elevator, an eight-car garage, and a 1,404 sq ft patio.

Currently, BC Assessment has ranked it sixth on the annual list of most valuable residential properties in the province, valuing it at $39.77 million.