BC firefighters thanked on International Firefighters Day for all they do

Photo: Castanet file photo

Today is International Firefighters Day and the men and women who protect BC communities are being thanked for their dedication.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, have released a joint statement praising the work of fire crews.

"On behalf of government and the people of British Columbia, we would like to express our gratitude to every firefighter in this province,” the statement said.

"Firefighters work tirelessly to protect our communities. We know their work is dangerous and we are continuously looking for ways to reduce the risks. That is why B.C. recognizes 18 cancers as occupational diseases for firefighters, which means they face fewer barriers when they need to access workers' compensation benefits.”

The statement says B.C. also has a mental-health presumption in place for firefighters, given they may be traumatized by what they experience on the job.

"As first responders, firefighters are on the front lines of almost every kind of emergency in our society, such as the toxic-drug supply crisis, which has claimed far too many lives in our province,” the statement says.

"The daily work done by firefighters in B.C. illustrates the true definition of public service. Their interventions have saved so many lives. We depend on firefighters daily and thank them for everything they do."