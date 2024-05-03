World’s largest bounce park may come to Coquitlam this summer

Photo: . A stock image of FUNBOX.

The world’s largest bounce park is slated to come to Coquitlam.

But first, city council has to give it the green light.

Last week, development application signs went up around a fenced lot east of Coquitlam Centre mall to advertise FUNBOX's proposal. In the past, the vacant site has seen an indoor circus and a plant retail shop.

Mike Druce of FUNBOX Vancouver said the Coquitlam location will be a company first for Canada, offering an inflatable theme park with attractions, slides, obstacle course and interactive games for visitors of all ages.

Based in southern California, with offices in Phoenix, Miami and Madrid, FUNBOX was founded by Antonio Nieves to provide family fun and build community in a safe environment.

If OK’d by council, FUNBOX plans to operate in Coquitlam on the weekends and holidays until the end of September.

“Staff is currently actively reviewing the application and will be seeking to [forward] the application for council’s consideration at an upcoming council meeting in May or June,” Chris Jarvie, Coquitlam’s director of development services, told the Tri-City News today, May 3.

Druce, a franchise owner, said he’s excited to bring FUNBOX to the Tri-Cities.

“We're thrilled to announce our plans to bring this thrilling adventure to Coquitlam Centre for the summer of 2024, marking the first time this event will land in Canada,” he said via email.

“However, we're eagerly awaiting approval from the City of Coquitlam to make this dream a reality. Stay tuned for more details once we've cleared this hurdle.”