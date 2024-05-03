VIU warns students in encampment they could be arrested

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Pro-Palestinian encampment near the McPherson Library at the University of Victoria.

Vancouver Island University security officers hand-delivered a letter Thursday night to a pro-Palestinian encampment that’s been set up at the Nanaimo campus, saying the university has a right to arrest and remove people and personal property — as well as to suspend, expel and prohibit students involved from graduation and convocation activities.

“We hope this will not be necessary and that you will chose to discontinue overnight camping and remove all structures (tents) effective immediately,” said the letter signed by Mark Egan, manager of security facilities services at VIU.

The letter said overnight camping is creating “significant health and safety risks” — although it gave no details — and that VIU has not consented to the encampment.

The encampment at VIU remained standing on Friday afternoon, along with a similar one created from pallets and camping tents Wednesday on the central grassy field in front of the McPherson Library at the University of Victoria.

Students at the UVic encampment, who have held months of intermittent protests and rallies on campus, have said they will remain there until the university divests from corporations that support Israel, cuts its academic ties with the country and condemns the “ongoing genocide of Palestinians.”

Protesters are also calling for no charges or academic penalties against students or faculty involved in the protest and for police to be kept off campus.

On Friday, a group of professors sent an open letter to UVic president Kevin Hall calling on the university to deal with the encampment in a way that does not involve law enforcement, private security firms, or prolonged surveillance of student and student organizations.

The letter is signed by 84 professors from more than two dozen departments at UVic.

“These are times to come together, to be human beings, to support and listen to one another. We are hopeful that universities can play a role and create a path towards a better future,” the letter reads. “We call on UVic to find ways to emerge from the current situation in a way that puts our stated values into practice, stronger and better.”

The letter calls the demands made by the protesters “coherent and worthy of consideration.”

Making a reference to the U.S. civil rights movement in the 1960s, the letter said peaceful protest does not always follow rules and regulations.

“Seventy years later, it is easy to see that progress and justice were on the side of the trespassers and lawn tramplers,” it said.

The letter argues that pro-Palestinian encampments across North America have remained peaceful when law enforcement was not involved.

Elsewhere in Canada, pro-Palestinian encampments have been set up at the University of B.C. in Vancouver, McGill University in Montreal, the University of Ottawa, and the University of Toronto.

In the U.S., where law enforcement has been deployed en masse to break up encampments, more than 2,300 arrests had been made on 44 university campuses as of Friday.

The movement began April 17 at Columbia University, where student protesters called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict in the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry there.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Oct. 7, when Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took roughly 250 hostages in an attack on southern Israel.

The Times Colonist has reached out to UVic and VIU for comment.