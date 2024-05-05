Indigenous Business Awards seeking nominations for 16th annual awards show

Photo: Contributed Last year's Indigenous Business Awards winners

The best in B.C.’s Indigenous business community will be honoured later this year, and the process to find them has begun.

Nominations for the 16th annual Indigenous Business Awards are now being accepted.

“By nominating deserving entrepreneurs for the Indigenous Business Award, we honour their innovation, resilience, and vital contributions to our provincial economy,” BC Achievement Foundation chairman Walter Pela said in a press release. “Celebrating Indigenous business excellence shines a spotlight on the achievements of entrepreneurs and inspires future generations.”

There are several awards up for grabs, including young entrepreneur, business partnerships, community-owned and business of the year awards for companies with one to two people, three to 10, and 11 or more.

The 2024 award winners will be announced in September and recognized at a formal gala ceremony on Oct. 7 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. Tickets for the IBA gala will be available for purchase on Aug. 1.

The nomination window closes May 31. More information can be found here.