Man charged with second-degree murder in White Rock, B.C., stabbing: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk along the pier in White Rock, B.C., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Mounties say a man from Surrey has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing that shook the community of White Rock, B.C., last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Mounties say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing that shook the community of White Rock, B.C., last month.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 27-year-old Dimitri Hyacinth from nearby Surrey is accused of killing Kulwinder Singh Sohi on April 23, two days after Hyacinth allegedly stabbed another man who survived the attack.

Both stabbings happened near the White Rock pier and promenade in the beachside community.

Last week, police said witnesses told them 26-year-old Sohi had chased the suspect on the promenade after they were in a physical altercation.

The RCMP announced Hyacinth's arrest on Monday and the next day said he had been charged with aggravated assault in the first attack on a 28-year-old man.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the homicide investigation team says the stabbings have had a significant impact on the White Rock community and he hopes the announcement of charges provides people with a sense of relief.