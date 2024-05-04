BC company unveils scholarship fund for those eyeing trades career

Photo: Contributed BCIT president Dr. Jeff Zabudsky makes the scholarship announcement.

Beedie is one of B.C.’s biggest builders, but it also plays a significant role in helping the industry’s next generation of workers.

The company’s scholarship foundation, Beedie Luminaries, on Wednesday launched a trades-focused scholarship program for B.C. students eyeing careers in the skilled trades. The scholarship fund, known as BUILD, will provide more than $5.5 million to 285 students over its first five years.

“Skilled trades offer very rewarding careers,” Beedie president Ryan Beedie said in a press release. “However, there is a significant shortage of skilled workers across B.C. and Canada. We believe creating the BUILD scholarship program is an important step in addressing that critical skills gap. The program also aligns with our corporate social responsibility promise of ‘Built for Good.’”

The program will initially support students entering BCIT to pursue nationally designated certification programs under the Interprovincial Standards’ Red Seal Program, with plans to more than double the number of recipients in the future and expand to all 15 public post-secondary institutions offering trades programs in B.C.

The BUILD program in its first year will select 25 students who are facing financial or other adversities. They will receive up to $20,000 over four years.

“As the largest trades trainer in Western Canada, BCIT knows how in demand certified tradespeople are in this province,” BCIT president Dr. Jeff Zabudsky said. “In the next ten years, it’s estimated there will be almost 8,500 job openings for carpenters alone. Translate that demand across all trades, and you understand how critical these jobs are for the future of B.C. The new Beedie Luminaries BUILD scholarship fund helps address a critical skills gap, while making a tangible difference in people’s lives as they launch new careers.”

More information about Beedie’s BUILD scholarship program can be found here.