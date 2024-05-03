Three Indian nationals charged in June 2023 killing of Sikh leader

Photo: The Canadian Press A portrait of Nijjar is seen as protesters gather outside the Consulate of India in response to his shooting death, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, June 24, 2023.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

Three men have been arrested and charged with the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Supt. Mandeep Mooker says Karan Brar, Karanpreet Singh and Kamalpreet Singh, all men in their 20s, were arrested today in Edmonton.

Mooker says all three are Indian nationals and have been living as non-permanent residents in Canada for the last three to five years.

The men are expected to be transported to B.C. by Monday to face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul says in addition to the murder case, there are separate investigations looking into possible connections to the Government of India.

Nijjar was shot and killed last June as he left the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons in September that there was credible intelligence linking the killing to the Indian government, touching off a diplomatic row that resulted in India suspending the issuing of visas to Canadians for two months.

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

Police in Surrey announced Friday that three Indian nationals have been charged for the June 2023 killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

During a press conference Friday, RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul said Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karan Brar, 22, have all been arrested in Edmonton and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Teboul says the investigation into Nijjar's death remains ongoing, and there could still be more people involved in the killing. He also said police are still investigating possible links to the government of India.

More to come.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

Homicide police in British Columbia say they will be providing a "significant update" on the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, amid reports that arrests have been made in the case.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been informed about the update by the RCMP in the case that triggered allegations by Ottawa of Indian government involvement in the killing last year.

He says the case "likely and very clearly will end up before criminal courts."

The CBC has reported that alleged members of a hit squad were arrested and that investigators are looking into possible links with three other killings.

Nijjar, who had campaigned for a separate Sikh homeland in India, was gunned down in his vehicle outside his gurdwara in Surrey, B.C., last June.

India has repeatedly denied involvement in Nijjar's death.