Guilty plea expected in B.C. dog cruelty case

A guilty plea is expected in a case where a B.C. man is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

Glen Affenzeller, 66, is charged with one count of failing to care for animals, including in situations likely to cause them distress and permitting animals to continue to be in distress.

The charges relate to events on Aug. 3, 2019.

Affenzeller (who also goes by the surname Zeller) was due in Vancouver Provincial Court May 2 for a disposition in the case.

However, Crown prosecutor Jim Cryder asked for a disposition to allow the SPCA to do further investigations so the court can have a fuller picture of the case. Judge James Sutherland agreed to that request.



Affenzeller was the owner/operator of Dogtalk Ventures Ltd. in Vancouver.

B.C. Farm Industry Review Board ruling

The charges, sworn Aug. 2, 2022, relate to a complaint the SPCA received on Aug. 1, 2019 about abusive behaviour, an Oct. 11, 2019 B.C. Farm Industry Review Board decision said.

That complaint led to the seizure of four dogs.

In his appeal of the seizure, Affenzeller testified he was walking six dogs tethered together in three couples when they encountered two dogs barking aggressively.

One of his dogs, Dawson, barked aggressively at the dogs behind the fence and continued to bark when told to stop. Dawson then bit down on another’s ear.

Affenzeller reacted by punching Dawson twice, then a third time, as a necessary emergency response.

He said, “when dogs act aggressively, they are doing HIS job—he teaches dogs to respect (their) masters first.”

Affenzeller described his teaching approach to the board.

“He integrates the dog being trained into a pack with his own dogs,” the decision said. “His belief is that this shows the dog that it is safe to respect pack hierarchy. It also shows the dog who the master is. He believes his training methods are good and he ‘has a gift.’”

The decision also noted testimony from Marcie Moriarty, the B.C. SPCA’s chief prevention and enforcement officer.

Moriarty outlined her reasons for not returning the four dogs; she noted an Aug. 1, 2019 video where Affenzeller picked up a dog by the head, slammed it onto the concrete and punched it closed-fisted multiple times.

Moriarty also said, in her own review of the seizure decision, that Affenzeller failed to address a veterinarian’s conclusions that “it was clear that some of these dogs suffered mental or emotional injury and distress … (and) have been experiencing chronic ongoing pain and discomfort in addition to blatant neglect and untreated medical conditions.”