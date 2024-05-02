Quesnel council censures mayor over residential school book

Photo: City of Quesnel Quesnel Mayor Ron Paull

Quesnel Mayor Ron Paull has been censured by city council and stripped of certain duties and budgets after it was alleged he distributed a book that questions the history of the residential school system.

The Lhtako Dene First Nation has been raising concerns with Quesnel city council since March, after Paull’s wife circulated copies of Grave Error: How the Media Misled Us (and the Truth About Residential Schools) to the local school board, reports CTV News.

It was later alleged that Paull himself brought a copy of the book to a Cariboo Regional District meeting, further upsetting the First Nation. The mayor denied trying to distribute the book but admitted to showing it to colleagues after the meeting.

Paull called the entire thing a “misunderstanding,” explaining that he has not even read the book.

The Lhtako Dene previously announced they would ban the mayor from its territory and no longer work with the municipal council.

This week, Quesnel council voted unanimously to remove Paull’s travel budgets and ban him from committees and remove him from boards like the Cariboo Regional District.

"Our board as a whole remains committed to the principles of reconciliation and strengthening our relationships with all the Indigenous governments in the Cariboo and Chilcotin,” said the Cariboo Regional District in a statement, explaining they would welcome a new representative from Quesnel.