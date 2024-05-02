Raids disrupted 'crime group' trafficking drugs, planning gang violence: Burnaby RCMP

Photo: Cornelia Naylor.

Burnaby Mounties say they have disrupted a suspected crime group involved in drug trafficking and planning violence against rival gangs in the B.C. gang conflict.

On March 22, officers with the detachment's drugs and organized crime section and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team raided a residence in the UniverCity area on Burnaby Mountain and another residence in Coquitlam, according to a Burnaby RCMP news release Thursday.

Those searches turned up more than 10 kilograms of pre-packaged and bulk suspected fentanyl, cocaine, rock cocaine (crack), methamphetamine, Xanax, Oxycontin and Percocet pills, the release said.

Officers also seized a handgun, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, a large amount of cash and equipment to make fraudulent credit cards and a stolen car, according to police.

Officers executed a third search warrant on another residence on Roseberry Avenue in Burnaby on April 2.

That search yielded a "large amount" of suspected fentanyl and cocaine packaged for street sale along with a handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition, according to the release.

A vehicle was also seized in that incident.

More than 3,000 Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) pills and methadone seized in the case have been sent for further testing, according to police.

In all, three people have been arrested and released pending court dates.

"This is a significant seizure that not only included a large and bulk quantity of drugs including fentanyl thought to be destined for trafficking, but also included firearms, ammunition, and vehicles involved in criminal activity," Burnaby RCMP Chief Supt. Graham de la Gorgendiere said in the release. "It is believed these seizures have disrupted a crime group not only involved in drug trafficking, but also planning violence against rival gangs involved in the B.C. gang conflict."