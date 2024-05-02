Three random attacks in Nanaimo may be linked, RCMP say

Photo: Glacier Media Nanaimo RCMP said two of the victims were unhoused, while the other was a local businessman.

Police in Nanaimo are investigating three apparently random attacks by youths in just over 24 hours early this week.

Three adults were assaulted with bear spray, a metal baton and, in one incident, a knife, said Nanaimo RCMP. All three victims required medical attention.

Police believe the same suspects may be involved in all three attacks, based on descriptions provided by the victims about the perpetrators’ youth and the weapons involved.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien called the incidents disturbing “given the randomness of each and the violence involved.”

No suspects have been identified and all three investigations are ongoing, police said.

The first incident was reported just after midnight Sunday near Dufferin Crescent and Grant Avenue. The victim, an unhoused man, was pushing a shopping cart and was in the company of an adult woman.

The victim said two strangers approached from the direction of Dufferin School, wearing dark clothing, and sprayed the victim with bear spray and struck him with a metal baton.

The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment of a possible broken arm and for the effects of the bear spray. His female companion was not injured. Police were unable to locate the youths involved.

The next incident took place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3100-block of Island Highway. The victim, the owner of a local chiropractic service, said he chased two youths out of his business for yelling obscenities.

During the chase, one of the youths turned and hit him in the face with a blast of bear spray. Paramedics took the victim to hospital to have his eyes flushed.

The suspects were described as 14 to 16 years old. The youth who used the bear spray was described as wearing a burgundy sweater and another was wearing a dark sweater.

The third incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday outside a supportive housing unit at 2600 Labieux Rd.

Police responded to find an adult man lying on the ground with an apparent knife wound and suffering from the effects of bear spray.

The victim told police his attackers appeared to be younger males, and were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas and may have had brown skin.

After the attack, the three were seen running off along a nearby bike path toward Highway 19A. The victim was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.