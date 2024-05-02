Surrey man charged with murder after woman found dead inside her home

Photo: . @surreyrcmp/Twitter

A Surrey man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was discovered dead inside her home.

Police identified 33-year-old Pawitarpreet Kaur Sidhu as the victim at the Surrey residence on April 26.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says evidence located at the scene resulted in the deployment of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Hardeep Sidhu, 39, of Surrey was arrested on May 1 and charged with second-degree murder.

Canadian Border Services Agency and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit were involved in taking Sidhu into custody.

“This was an isolated incident between parties that were known to each other,” says Pierotti. “We’re asking anyone with information or who had recent contact with the people involved, to contact IHIT immediately.”