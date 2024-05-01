New neonatal intensive care unit opens at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Photo: IH Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) isolettes (specialized cribs), monitors and stabilization equipment at KBRH

An upgraded neonatal intensive care unit in Trail, B.C. means mothers in the region facing early deliveries can stay closer to home.

The new tier three NICU at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital was made possible by $745,000 from the hospital’s foundation.

The hospital will now have the capacity to support deliveries and care for babies born after 34 weeks, as well as urgent acute care for babies born even earlier with moderate risk.

“Families who have babies before full term face additional challenges and stress,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

"In addition to the equipment from the foundation, our nurses in Trail stepped up to take the specialized training needed to support this increased service, and we added new positions to the department. This commitment helps provide the best possible outcomes to these families without the burden of travel.”

A tier 3 NICU requires significant equipment upgrades to accommodate the needs of the newborns. Three newly-funded isolettes (specialized cribs), monitors and stabilization equipment are available with care provided by neonatal healthcare professionals including a NICU educator and nurses.

“This is wonderful for families in the Kootenay Boundary,” said Lisa Pasin, executive director of the KBRH Health Foundation. “The new neonatal medical equipment will improve accessibility to a higher level of care for families during what can be a challenging time and will also support specialist services and recruitment for our area.”

The new service will benefit expectant families throughout the entire Kootenay Boundary, reducing the burden of travel and keeping them close to local extended family and supports.

“Our pediatrics team is very excited to announce the official opening of the NICU at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital,” said Dr. Brenna Eldridge, pediatrician.

“This will provide much needed support for babies born prematurely and newborns who may require extra support, and will allow infants to stay in a supported environment as they recover and grow or await transport. We are immensely grateful to all those who supported this project.”