Loaded 'ghost gun,' drugs seized in Colwood, Langord searches

Photo: SAANICH POLICE Items seized in police searches April 25 in Colwood and Langford.

A loaded nine-millimetre “ghost gun” — an untraceable gun made with a 3D printer — and drugs with a street value estimated at more than $200,000 were seized in recent searches in Colwood and Langford that involved several police agencies, Saanich police say.

The search warrants were carried out April 25 in the 800-block of Drummond Way in Colwood and the 2300-block of Millstream Avenue in Langford.

Drugs seized included 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, .5 kilogram of cocaine, a large amount of GHB and steroids.

Also seized was $55,000 in cash.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and later released. Charges are pending, police said.

The Saanich Police Street Crime Unit joined with West Shore RCMP, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and the Island District Emergency Response Team in the searches.

