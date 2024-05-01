New sustainability-focused airline lands first plane at YVR airport

Photo: Valerie Leung Mikko Turtiainen (left), director of sales for North America at Condor Airlines and Stephen McKenna, Area Manager Intercontinental Stations at Condor Airlines.

A German leisure airline says it is focusing on sustainability, and the first of its newest eco-friendly planes has officially landed at Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Condor Airlines' new Airbus A330neo aircraft reduces the company's fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by 20 per cent, according to the airline.

The A330neo is a new version of the current A330 wide-body plane with Rolls-Royce Trent 7,000 engines and new wings and will replace the previous generation of Boeing 767 aircraft.

This new plane by Condor Airlines will be flying five flights weekly between Vancouver and its Frankfurt hub.

Data suggests fuel consumption for long-haul Airbus planes can average between 2.39L to 3.3L every 100 kilometres per passenger.

"The A330neo consumes just 2.1 litres per passenger per 100 kilometres flow - well below the industry average," according to Mikko Turtiainen, director of sales for North America at Condor Airlines.

"It is the first aircraft in the world already certified for the regulatory reduction in CO2 emissions, which will be required by 2028, and that subsequently will reduce travellers' environmental footprint."

He added the Airbus A330neo also features new flight and navigation systems that reduce noise pollution by up to 60 per cent.

Turtiainen told the Richmond News one of the biggest things airlines can do to reduce their carbon footprint is to invest in their aircraft and new technology.

"At one point, airlines globally represented about two per cent of the CO2 (emissions). I think it's important we also make our stake in the future," he said.

"All companies should be looking at their footprints in regards to how can we make the world be one where our children's children can live healthily, and I think we all have responsibilities there."

Meanwhile, Stephen McKenna, area manager of Intercontinental Stations at Condor Airlines, said sustainability in the airline industry is not easy.

"It is not the most natural industry for sustainability when we're flying across the Atlantic. We get that, but everyone needs to play their part," said McKenna.

"That's why we're pleased to be able to bring the deal to Vancouver, also for the airport authority, (it's) a very important piece. I do believe that the guys here are trying to go net carbon zero by 2030."

Condor's A330neo features 30 seats in business class, 64 seats in premium economy and 216 seats in economy class. Compared to other planes in their fleet, this aircraft has more personal space and larger overhead bins and the latest in-flight entertainment system with 4K touchscreen monitors.

Aside from Vancouver, Condor will operate from a total of 18 North American cities this summer: Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Halifax in Canada as well as from New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, Baltimore, Miami, Portland, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Antonio and Anchorage.