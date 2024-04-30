B.C. man gets eight years for manslaughter in drug debt shooting death

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. While in custody on the charge, Darren Scott attempted an intentional overdose.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced a man to eight years in prison for manslaughter in the 2022 shooting death of a Surrey man.

Darren Scott, 42, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm Feb. 1 in the death of Christopher Hartl.

With credit for 1,121 day in custody, Scott has a further four years and 340 days in jail.

He had initially been charged with murder with manslaughter being a less, included charge.

In passing sentence April 17, Justice Barbara Norell said Hartl was 48 and had suffered from a disability. He used mobility aids to walk any significant distance.

Norell said Hartl lived with his girlfriend and that both were dependant on narcotics.

“Mr. Hartl and Mr. Scott knew each other because Mr. Scott sold drugs to Mr. Hartl,” Norell said.

In late March 2022, Scott and his brother made several visits to Hartl's home and communicated electronically with him to collect or demand payment of debt.

Scott and his brother went to Hartl’s home on April 1, 2022 and brought a bag containing several guns, the judge said. Several people were there using drugs. Scott joined in, according to court documents.

Scott fell asleep and later awoke and told Hartl he wanted a drug debt paid. Hartl said he had paid some of it the night before and was doing his best to pay the rest.

Soon, Scott told Hartl he was going to shoot him in the leg to teach him a lesson. He went and retrieved a gun and ordered Hartl’s girlfriend out of the room but she refused, imploring Scott not to shoot.

“Mr. Hartl moved into the fetal position on the couch when he saw Mr. Scott with a gun. Mr. Scott shot Mr. Hartl once in the chest as Mr. Hartl sat defenceless on the couch.”

Norell said the incident took place in front of several people.

The girlfriend said she was calling the police and Scott threatened to shoot her if she did.

Scott then left, taking the bag of guns, including the one he had just fired, with him.

The court heard victim impact statements from Hartl’s mother and sister.

“Their statements describe the great sorrow and deep impact Mr. Hartl's tragic death has had upon them and their families, both physically and emotionally. Their grief was palpable,” Norell said. “Mr. Hartl was described as the cornerstone of their family, and as being loving, selfless, and a devoted son, brother, father and grandfather, and a cherished member of their family who brought joy and light into their lives.”

While in custody on the charge, Scott attempted an intentional overdose which resulted in him being in an induced coma for some weeks in hospital.

“In his statement to the family of Mr. Hartl and the court, he described his shame and guilt over the offence which contributed to his intentional overdose, and inability to live with himself over what he had done,” Norell said.

The judge said Scott’s moral culpability in the case was high given Hartl had a disability, the possession of a bag of guns, his participation in the drug subculture, the lack of provocation in the shooting, Hartl being defenceless, putting others in danger and threatening the girlfriend.



"The proposed sentence reflects the very strong need for denunciation and protection of the public while acknowledging the value that Mr. Scott's guilty plea has in sparing Mr. Hartl's family a lengthy trial," Norell said.