Surrey man suspect in two White Rock stabbings

Photo: Cornelia Naylor. Anyone with dash camera footage is being asked to come forward.

A Surrey man who has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in White Rock has been charged in another attack that happened nearly 48 hours earlier.

On Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced 28-year-old Dimitri Nelson Hyacinth had been charged for an April 21 incident where Jatinder Singh, 28, was assaulted while on the White Rock Promenade.

A few days later, on April 23 just before 9:30 p.m., White Rock RCMP responded to a report of injured man in the 15400-block of Marine Drive. First responders located 26-year-old Kulwinder Singh Sohi, also on the White Rock Promenade, suffering from fatal stab wounds.

On April 29, IHIT investigators arrested Hyacinth in relation to the homicide.

"As investigative efforts advanced, on April 30, 2024, Hyacinth was charged in relation to the aggravated assault of Jatinder Singh," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a statement.

"The investigation into the homicide of Mr. Sohi remains active,” says Pierotti. “We’re thankful for the collaborative work being done by the IHIT investigators along with the White Rock RCMP.”

Anyone with dash camera footage or who has information from April 23 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. is asked to contact police at the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].