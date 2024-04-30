Less frequent rule changes mandated for B.C. manufactured home parks

Photo: Roger Starnes Sr on Unsplash

The provincial government has announced changes for how manufactured home parks can be managed.

The province is updating its regulations to limit the frequency of rule changes in mobile home parks to once per year. Park owners will also now have to give residents three months of notice of rule changes.

Currently, mobile home park rules can be changed as often as owners want, with just two weeks of notice.

"People shouldn't be subject to rules that can change every two weeks," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing.

"Manufactured home parks are an important option for people in this province, often providing affordable housing. People living in manufactured home parks will benefit from the added stability these changes will bring to the park rules, which can be complicated and sometimes lead to preventable evictions if they are not complied with."

The province says the changes will improve clarity for tenants regarding what rules are in place and allow them to comply with them better.