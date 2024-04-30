London Drugs stores remain closed after cyberattack

Photo: Grant Berntsen

London Drugs stores in Western Canada will remain temporarily closed until further notice.

The company announced the closures Monday, after what is called a “cybersecurity incident”.

In an updated news release Tuesday morning, London Drugs says it is working with third-party cybersecurity experts to bring operations back online in a safe and secure manner.

Investigators are trying to determine what, if any, data has been compromised. The company adds that in the event the investigation determines that personal information was impacted, it will notify those affect in accordance with privacy laws.

“Recognizing the impact these closures have had on our customers and employees across Western Canada, it remains our priority to continue working around the clock to have all stores fully operational,” says Clint Mahlman, COO and president, London Drugs. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and support during this very difficult time and will provide updates as available.”

As part of the investigation, phone lines have also been temporarily taken down.

In the interim, pharmacy staff are on-site at all London Drugs locations to support customers with urgent pharmacy needs. "We advise customers to visit their local store in-person during regular business hours for immediate support and until the phone lines are back in service,” says the news release.

