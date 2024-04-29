Nursing shortage forces temporary closure of Cariboo Memorial Hospital ER

Photo: Google Street View

The emergency room at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is closed temporarily due to a shortage of nurses.

The ER will be closed until 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Patients can access care at 100 Mile District General Hospital in 100 Mile House or GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.