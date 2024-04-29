BCWS says 1,800-hectare Burgess Creek wildfire south of Quesnel now being held

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Burgess Creek wildfire pictured on Sunday, April 28.

The BC Wildfire Service says the 1,800-hectare Burgess Creek wildfire burning south of Quesnel is now classified as being held.

The fire is located about 40 kilometres south of the city, and five kilometres northwest of Ben Lake. It was discovered on Saturday, April 20, and quickly spread to 1,600 hectares over a few days due to drought conditions and high winds.

The Burgess Creek wildfire is believed to have been human caused.

Jeromy Corrigan, fire information officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre, said the wildfire status changed Monday from out of control to being held — meaning the fire isn’t likely to spread outside of its predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

“Over the weekend, the big focus for the crews were to go out and get around the perimeter of the fire. Now the crews are kind of focusing on those hot spots within the perimeter,” Corrigan said.

He said there are about 125 BC Wildfire Service crew members assigned to the Burgess Creek fire, along with heavy equipment and aviation resources.

Corrigan said while the weekend’s cool, rainy weather helped crews fight the wildfire, it doesn’t do much to alleviate persistent drought conditions in the region.

“We are still in a drought, obviously nine millimetres of rain isn’t going to change that. But the weather definitely did help over the weekend, for sure,” he said.

On Monday, the Cariboo Regional District lifted an evacuation alert that had been put in place for a wide-ranging area in the Burgess Creek area.

Residents are advised to maintain their emergency kits and monitor the regional district’s emergency operations centre and the BC Wildfire Service social media pages to stay informed.