Public warned of rash of vehicle thefts in Grand Forks

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in Grand Forks are warning the public about a recent rash in vehicle thefts.

On April 25 at 10 a.m., RCMP were called for a report of a 2011 Chevy Camaro that was stolen from a home on the 7100 block of Riverside Drive. The theft likely occurred several days prior, but just noticed by the homeowner. This vehicle was shortly recovered by the pullout at Highway 3 and Nursey Road where it was abandoned.

On April 27 at 9:30 a.m. a homeowner in the 6000 block of Nursery Road called to report that the keys to their side by side were taken and the unit was moved, but left on the property.

On April 28, there were three reports of thefts of vehicles or attempted thefts from vehicles. A dark blue 2013 Dodge Caravan was taken from a home at 85th Ave and Riverside Drive and is still missing.

Another report came in from the 8000 block of Riverside Drive where a vehicle was accessed and rummaged through, but nothing taken and no damage occurred.

Another report was made by the owner of a property at 78th Ave off Riverside Drive, where another vehicle was accessed and gone through, but again, nothing was taken and there was no damage.

“A spike in thefts like this is thankfully uncommon in our community but will happen from time to time,” stated Grand Forks RCMP Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler. “Often it’s the work of one person who goes out and hits several places in one area.”

Police shared a number of tips to minimize the possibility of becoming a victim.

Ensure your vehicles are locked up and valuables are removed. Thieves often look for easy targets, and an unlocked vehicle is just that.

Security lights around your house are also a great deterrent as it's easy to hide in the dark, but not the light. Having security cameras, both that are seen and hidden with camera signs on your property also serve not just as a deterrent, but obtaining an image of the suspect will greatly aid the police in identifying them.

Keep your landscaping of trees and bushes neat and tidy. Overgrown shrubs and bushes can conceal a person hiding or obstruct your or your neighbours view from seeing someone.