Two alleged Richmond mail thieves arrested

Photo: Colin Dacre

Two people suspected of stealing mail in Richmond earlier this month were recently arrested.

According to Richmond RCMP, police received 12 reports about mail stolen from single-family residences between 11 and 15 April.

Police increased patrols in targeted areas and, after making connections between reports, identified two suspects who were arrested.

They have since been released on police undertakings.

Richmond RCMP's property crime unit is in charge of the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Swift reports from victims were "critical" to the officers' ability to quickly identify the connections and suspects involved, said Sgt. Russel Yugai, non-commissioned officer in-charge of Richmond RCMP's investigative services support.

"The theft of mail has a direct nexus to identity theft. It’s important that people be diligent about checking their mailboxes regularly and if you are victimized, report it to police right away," he added.

How to protect yourself from mail theft

Richmond RCMP advises the public to do the following to prevent falling victim to mail theft:



Check your mail box regularly;



Get to know your Postal workers delivery schedule so you can pick-up your mail as soon as possible after it’s delivered;



If you live in a single-family residence, consider installing a mail box with a lock so it’s harder to access;



If you have video surveillance share it with police.



More tips are available on BC RCMP's website.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-12064. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.