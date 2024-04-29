Lheidi T'enneh First Nation councillor arrested

Photo: Lheidli T'enneh Lheidli T'enneh Councillor John West was taken into police custody, it was recently reported on the Lheidli T'enneh website.

The reason for the arrest was unknown.

Prince George RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said that she could not share any details about the matter.

Council met and the decision was made to place West on suspension.

As more facts emerge, Council will be equipped to make a more informed decision on what happens next, balancing the interests of all parties affected by the arrest, the notice concluded.