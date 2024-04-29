Lawyer says RCMP bullying claims in Surrey policing case could cause 'undue' concern

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. RCMP divisional headquarters is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. A lawyer for the B.C. government says court documents in its policing dispute with the City of Surrey contain "significant" allegations of harassment and bullying against the Surrey RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A B.C. government lawyer says court documents in a policing dispute with the City of Surrey contain significant allegations of harassment and bullying by the RCMP that should be kept from public view because they could cause "undue public concern."

Trevor Bant was speaking at the start of a hearing on Surrey's petition challenging a direction by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth that the city transition to the municipal Surrey Police Service.

The city claims the province overstepped its authority by ordering the transition, after a prolonged public dispute over the future of policing in Surrey.

Bant told the B.C. Supreme Court that some affidavits filed in the city's case contain allegations "critical of RCMP behaviour," that could cause "alarm," but they aren't relevant to the matter before the court.

Bant also says some filings contain police staffing and operational details that could be misused.

The city claims the provincial government lacks lawful authority to order the transition from the RCMP without providing adequate resources to complete it.